    U.S. Military, Korean Children Unite for Mural Project in Yongsan [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Military, Korean Children Unite for Mural Project in Yongsan

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.03.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jong Beom Shin 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    On June 3, alongside professional Korean artists, volunteers collaborated with the children to bring pre-designed murals to life at Yongsan Park. This special event not only marked the 103rd ROK Children’s Day, but also reinforced the enduring bond between our two communities through shared creativity and service. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seong Ho Park, USFK Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 02:18
    Photo ID: 9082172
    VIRIN: 250603-A-OV405-7175
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: KR
    This work, U.S. Military, Korean Children Unite for Mural Project in Yongsan [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Jong Beom Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

