U.S. Military, Korean Children Unite for Mural Project in Yongsan

YONGSAN PARK, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — In a vibrant display of ROK-U.S. friendship and community spirit, U.S. military personnel, United States Forces Korea staff, and children from the Yongsan district joined forces to create a colorful mural at the former U.S. military base in Yongsan.
Originally planned for May 6 to mark the 103rd ROK Children’s Day but delayed due to rain, the event took place on June 3 at Yongsan Park, the former officer housing area in USAG-Yongsan.
Ten active-duty service members, two USFK staff members, and 15 local children teamed up with 10 professional Korean mural artists and event staff to paint a series of pre-designed murals. The collaborative effort turned a once-plain wall into a lively tapestry of color and meaning.
Organized as part of a community outreach initiative, the mural painting not only celebrated Children’s Day but also symbolized the enduring partnership between Korea and the United States through shared creativity and service.
