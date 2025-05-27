Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portland Fleet Week welcomes USS Mustin and USS Jack H. Lucas [Image 5 of 5]

    Portland Fleet Week welcomes USS Mustin and USS Jack H. Lucas

    PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    PORTLAND, OREGON (June 3, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) arrives for Portland Fleet Week during the 118th Rose Festival, June 3, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 23:23
    Photo ID: 9082063
    VIRIN: 250603-N-VA505-1023
    Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US
