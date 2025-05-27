Portland Fleet Week welcomes USS Mustin and USS Jack H. Lucas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORTLAND, OREGON (June 3, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) arrive for Portland Fleet Week during the 118th Rose Festival, June 3, 2025. Portland Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Oregon to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)