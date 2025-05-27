101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A memorial to the 506th parachute infantry regiment adorned with flowers from the Sainte Mere-Eglise community and the United States Armed Forces in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.