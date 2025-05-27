101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony

Flowers set to be placed on the 506th parachute infantry regiment memorial in Sainte Mere-Eglise, France with Screaming Eagle Soldiers in attendance on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.
|06.03.2025
|06.03.2025 20:49
|Location:
|SAINTE MERE-EGLISE, FR
