Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony

    SAINTE MERE-EGLISE, FRANCE

    06.03.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Dalton Worley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, along with community leaders of Sainte Mere-Eglise, France render their respects to those honored by the 506th parachute infantry regiment memorial on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9081923
    VIRIN: 250603-A-GF305-6014
    Resolution: 3927x2623
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SAINTE MERE-EGLISE, FR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st ABN DIV (AASLT)
    XVII ABC
    D-Day 81
    Normandy 81

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download