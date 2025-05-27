101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers Participate in 506th PIR Memorial Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David Gardner, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, Division Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Walker, command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, along with community leaders of Sainte Mere-Eglise, France render their respects to those honored by the 506th parachute infantry regiment memorial on June 3, 2025. 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Soldiers have traveled to Normandy to commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day and to honor the heroes and veterans that fought there. The 81st anniversary of D-Day commemorates Allied Forces that liberated the region from German occupation during World War II.