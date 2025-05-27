U.S. Navy #wolfpack Sailors lower the aft mooring line into storage

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 28, 2025) Fire Controlman 1st Class Leighna Chambers, left, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Ryan Stapleton, and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), lower the aft mooring line into storage while departing the port of Rotterdam, May 28, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)