ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), prepares to lower the jack staff and flag from the fo’c’sle while departing the port of Rotterdam, May 28, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9079735
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-LX270-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|ROTTERDAM, NL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje prepares to lower the jack staff [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.