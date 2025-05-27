Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje prepares to lower the jack staff [Image 2 of 3]

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje prepares to lower the jack staff

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 28, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), prepares to lower the jack staff and flag from the fo’c’sle while departing the port of Rotterdam, May 28, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9079735
    VIRIN: 250528-N-LX270-1002
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: ROTTERDAM, NL
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    WolfPack
    C6F
    DESRON 60
    USS Bulkeley
    DDG 84

