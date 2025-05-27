U.S. Navy #wolfpack Sailors lower the jack staff and flag from the fo’c’sle

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    ROTTERDAM, Netherlands – (May 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), lower the jack staff and flag from the fo’c’sle while departing the port of Rotterdam, May 28, 2025. USS Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class James Mark Monje prepares to lower the jack staff
    U.S. Navy #wolfpack Sailors lower the aft mooring line into storage

