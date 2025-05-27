Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr. 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Students receive medals during a parade at the Department of Defense Education Activity Spring Special Olympics on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2025. The event provided special needs students a space for social interaction and sports competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 02:46
    VIRIN: 250530-F-GH688-1223
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    sports
    Special Olympics
    DoDEA
    Ramstein

