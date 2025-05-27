Students run a 25-meter dash at the Department of Defense Education Activity Spring Special Olympics on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2025. The special olympics events included a sprint, a softball distance throw and a soccer goal competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics
