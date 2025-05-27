Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, gives opening remarks at the Department of Defense Education Activity Spring Special Olympics on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2025. The special olympics celebrated the end of the school year while shining a light on special needs students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)