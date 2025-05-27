Lt. Col. John Mutnansky, 86th Mission Support Group deputy commander, gives opening remarks at the Department of Defense Education Activity Spring Special Olympics on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 30, 2025. The special olympics celebrated the end of the school year while shining a light on special needs students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 02:46
|Photo ID:
|9079531
|VIRIN:
|250530-F-GH688-1067
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.15 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jason Jones Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein hosts DoDEA Spring Special Olympics
No keywords found.