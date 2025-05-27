50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli

250531-N-KX492-2560
Gunner’s Mate Seaman James Villar, from Long Island, New York, loads ammo into a 50 cal. machine gun during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 31, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)
