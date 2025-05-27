50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250531-N-KX492-2691

Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Imari Augustus, from Menifee, California, loads a 50 cal. machine gun during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 31, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)