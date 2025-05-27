50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bamford, from San Diego, prepares to fire the 50 cal. machine gun during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 31, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)