    50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 1 of 7]

    50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250531-N-KX492-2275
    Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Robert Bamford, from San Diego, prepares to fire the 50 cal. machine gun during a gun shoot aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 31, 2025. Tripoli is currently underway in the Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 21:19
    VIRIN: 250531-N-KX492-2275
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 50 Cal. Gun Shoot Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 7 of 7], by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

