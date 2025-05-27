U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Copals - Compañía Panameña de Aerologistica y Servicios S.A, work alongside an Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock AFB, Arkansas to unload a pallet at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)