Members of the Copals - Compañía Panameña de Aerologistica y Servicios S.A, work alongside an Airman assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock AFB, Arkansas to unload a pallet at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security forces are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9079043
|VIRIN:
|250601-F-MM194-1086
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations