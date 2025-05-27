Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, is marshalled in by a member of the Copals - Compañía Panameña de Aerologistica y Servicios S.A, at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    C130 Hercules
    MARSOUTH
    Panama Pacifico

