U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, is marshalled in by a member of the Copals - Compañía Panameña de Aerologistica y Servicios S.A, at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and its interagency partners are expanding their ongoing strategic security partnership with the Panamanian security forces as an enduring promise to promote partnership, solidarity, and open communication, which enables opportunities of working together effectively to address common challenges and collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)