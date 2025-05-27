U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)