    U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

    This work, U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panama
    SOUTHCOM
    C130 Hercules
    MARSOUTH
    Panama Pacifico

