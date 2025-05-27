A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing, Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, lands at Panamá Pacífico Airfield, Panamá, June 1, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 18:08
|Photo ID:
|9079040
|VIRIN:
|250601-F-MM194-1021
|Resolution:
|2489x1662
|Size:
|580.63 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines arrive in Panama to support U.S./Panama relations [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.