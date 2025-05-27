Prevention starts with informed leadership.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Omayra Ramirez, 101st troop Command Commander speaks with Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Febus to discuss the current status of SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) cases and ongoing efforts across the organization at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center May 28, 2025.

Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for sexual harassment and assault.