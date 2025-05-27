Col. Omayra Ramirez, 101st troop Command Commander speaks with Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Febus to discuss the current status of SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) cases and ongoing efforts across the organization at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center May 28, 2025.
Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for sexual harassment and assault.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 12:14
|Photo ID:
|9077959
|VIRIN:
|250527-Z-GH656-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prevention starts with informed leadership. [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.