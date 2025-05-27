Prevention starts with informed leadership.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Miss Chary Cotto, Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC) for the Puerto Rico National Guard, met with Brig. Gen. Carlos G. Torres Febus to discuss the current status of SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) cases and ongoing efforts across the organization at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center May 28, 2025.

Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for sexual harassment and assault.