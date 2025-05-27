Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prevention starts with informed leadership. [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Prevention starts with informed leadership.

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    05.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Carlos Torres Fébus, Land Component Commander discuss the current status of SHARP (Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention) cases and ongoing efforts across the organization at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center May 28, 2025.
    Together, they reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and zero tolerance for sexual harassment and assault.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9077883
    VIRIN: 250527-Z-GH656-1001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevention starts with informed leadership. [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prevention starts with informed leadership.
    Prevention starts with informed leadership.
    Prevention starts with informed leadership.
    Prevention starts with informed leadership.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download