U.S. Airmen assigned to RAF Mildenhall attend a Department of the Air Force coaching seminar at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2025. The seminar developed Airmen to be certified coaches who use a facilitative approach to support clients in achieving their goals by using questioning to promote awareness and self-directed learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2025 06:41
|Photo ID:
|9077102
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-XA271-1073
|Resolution:
|6854x4569
|Size:
|22.29 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Mildenhall hosts DAF Coaching Seminar [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.