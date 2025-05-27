Team Mildenhall hosts DAF Coaching Seminar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Long, 100th Air Refueling Wing Professional Development Center enlisted foundations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Airmen about Department of the Air Force coaching initiatives at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2025. Long taught attendees about the value the U.S. Air Force puts coaching as an enterprise imperative for transformative development across the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)