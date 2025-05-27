Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Mildenhall hosts DAF Coaching Seminar [Image 2 of 3]

    Team Mildenhall hosts DAF Coaching Seminar

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Long, 100th Air Refueling Wing Professional Development Center enlisted foundations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs Airmen about Department of the Air Force coaching initiatives at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2025. Long taught attendees about the value the U.S. Air Force puts coaching as an enterprise imperative for transformative development across the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.02.2025 06:41
    Photo ID: 9077101
    VIRIN: 250522-F-XA271-1027
    Resolution: 7381x4921
    Size: 21.95 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    DAF Coaching
    DoD Coaching Campaign

