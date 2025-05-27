Team Mildenhall hosts DAF Coaching Seminar

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to RAF Mildenhall attend a Department of the Air Force coaching seminar at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 22, 2025. The seminar developed Airmen to be certified coaches who use a facilitative approach to support clients in achieving their goals by using questioning to promote awareness and self-directed learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)