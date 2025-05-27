Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Springfield (SSN 761) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Springfield (SSN 761) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2025) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Akasaki Fuel Depot, May 17, 2025. Springfield is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9076399
    VIRIN: 250517-N-VD231-1061
    Resolution: 4932x2774
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    CFAS
    submarine
    USS Springfield
    COMSUBGRU7
    SSN 761

