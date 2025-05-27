USS Springfield (SSN 761) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) work with Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) to moor Springfield at CFAS Akasaki Fuel Depot, May 17, 2025. Springfield is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)