USS Springfield (SSN 761) pulls into Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2025) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) prepares to moor at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Akasaki Fuel Depot, May 17, 2025. Springfield is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raquell Williams)
|05.17.2025
|06.01.2025 20:58
|9076398
|250517-N-VD231-1041
|2757x1969
|1.54 MB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|7
|0
by PO2 Raquell Williams