Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2025

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark A. Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, speaks to the crowd at the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., June 1, 2025. Shoemaker and U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, accompanied by their senior enlisted leaders, opened the event as guest speakers for the Military Appreciation Day at the rodeo. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)