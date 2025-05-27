Santa Maria Elks Rodeo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Vandenberg Honor Guard team exit the stadium after presenting the colors during the opening ceremony of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in Santa Maria, Calif., June 1, 2025. U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen Douglas A. Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander and Combined Joint Force Space Component commander, and Col. Mark A. Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, spoke during the start of the rodeo as guest speakers. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua LeRoi)