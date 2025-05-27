Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers from the 127th Military Police Battalion collect, and report dropped fliers from a Mavic 3 Thermal drone at Schoonover Field for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on May 31, 2025.



U.S. Army soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, 127th Military Police Battalion and 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command collaborate in support of Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)