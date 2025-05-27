Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS Drop [Image 3 of 4]

    UAS Drop

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 127th Military Police Battalion collect, and report dropped fliers from a Mavic 3 Thermal drone at Schoonover Field for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on May 31, 2025.

    U.S. Army soldiers from the 800th Military Police Company, 308th Military Police Company, 127th Military Police Battalion and 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command collaborate in support of Mojave Falcon, an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9076097
    VIRIN: 250531-A-VN109-1208
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS Drop [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

