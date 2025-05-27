Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS Drop [Image 1 of 4]

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mavic 3 Thermal drone flies over field in preparation for an unmanned aircraft system drop to engage and test U.S. Army Soldiers for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on May 31, 2025.

    U.S. Army Contractor Matthew Medellin, Mobile Training Teams with Consolidated Analysis Center Inc., U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) currently supports Mojave Falcon with drone expertise. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.

    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:23
    Photo ID: 9076094
    VIRIN: 250531-A-VN109-1081
    Resolution: 5797x3865
    Size: 843.58 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS Drop [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Anh Tuan Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

