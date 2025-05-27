Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mavic 3 Thermal drone performs a test drop with a tennis ball over field to engage and test U.S. Army soldiers for Mojave Falcon at Fort Hunter Liggett, California on May 31, 2025.



U.S. Army Contractor Matthew Medellin, Mobile Training Teams with Consolidated Analysis Center Inc., U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) currently supports Mojave Falcon with drone expertise. Mojave Falcon is an Army Reserve exercise that tests the readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. This is a multi-faceted first-of-its-kind training exercise that integrates Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations and Nationwide Move.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Anh Tuan Nguyen)