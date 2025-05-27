Hot and Cold Loading Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers of the 570th Sapper Company, 555th Engineer Brigade, board a helicopter during a class on hot and cold loading procedures of a Chinook at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Mojave Falcon 2025 on May 30, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)