Hot and Cold Loading Training

U.S. Army soldiers of the 570th Sapper Company, 555th Engineer Brigade, onboard a helicopter during a class on hot and cold loading procedures of a Chinook at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Mojave Falcon 2025 on May 30, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9076085
|VIRIN:
|250531-A-DC081-1016
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
