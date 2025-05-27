Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot and Cold Loading Training [Image 20 of 22]

    Hot and Cold Loading Training

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers of the 570th Sapper Company, 555th Engineer Brigade, disembark from a helicopter during a class on hot and cold loading procedures of a Chinook at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, during Mojave Falcon 2025 on May 30, 2025. Mojave Falcon, the first Army Reserve exercise of its kind, tests readiness and support capabilities across a coast-to-coast battlefield in a Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Justin Palacios)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 11:14
    Photo ID: 9076090
    VIRIN: 250531-A-DC081-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Hot and Cold Loading Training [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

