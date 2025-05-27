7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY, Australia (May 28, 2025) - Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Shiokaze Winds” meet and greet audience members after a performance at the New South Wales Parliament House on May 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet Staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)