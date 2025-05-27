SYDNEY, Australia (May 28, 2025) - Sailors from the U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Shiokaze Winds” meet and greet audience members after a performance at the New South Wales Parliament House on May 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet Staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 06:48
|Photo ID:
|9075965
|VIRIN:
|250528-N-XP216-1119
|Resolution:
|8169x4340
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.