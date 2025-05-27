7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SYDNEY, Australia (May 28, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn, President of the Legislative Council The Honorable Ben Franklin, Musician 2nd Class Ashley Oliveto, and Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni pose for a photo after a performance at the New South Wales Parliament House, May 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet Staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)