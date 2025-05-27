Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney [Image 1 of 5]

    7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    SYDNEY, Australia (May 28, 2025) - Rebel Neary, Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, William Coates, and Dave Smith conduct a gift exchange in the Office of the President of the Legislative Council after a performance at the New South Wales Parliament House, May 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet Staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 06:48
    VIRIN: 250528-N-XP216-1051
    Location: AU
    This work, 7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney [Image 5 of 5], by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

