7th Fleet Band Plays in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia (May 28, 2025) - Rebel Neary, Musician 2nd Class Kyndra Sisayaket, William Coates, and Dave Smith conduct a gift exchange in the Office of the President of the Legislative Council after a performance at the New South Wales Parliament House, May 28, 2025. USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet Staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andres Fonts)