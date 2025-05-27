CP25 Media Engagement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (May 30, 2025) Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 (DESRON 40) and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, and U.S. Navy Capt. Stephen Arles, commanding officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, engage with local civilian media aboard Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)