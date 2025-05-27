CP25 Media Engagement

NORFOLK, Va. (May 30, 2025) Capt. Kathryn M. Stewart, executive officer, USNS Comfort Medical Treatment Facility, greets local civilian media aboard Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. William Hunter)
