CP25 Media Engagement

NORFOLK, Va. (May 30, 2025) Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 (DESRON 40) and Continuing Promise 2025 mission commander, engages with local civilian media aboard Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, May 30, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)