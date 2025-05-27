Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Honors Retired Major General R. Van McCarty [Image 2 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard Honors Retired Major General R. Van McCarty

    WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Duran Jones 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty receives an honorable discharge from the South Carolina Army National Guard during a retirement ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. As the 29th adjutant general for South Carolina, McCarty led the development of Blueprint for Excellence, the South Carolina National Guard’s first strategic plan since 2017. The plan revolved around three organizational priorities, optimized workforce, enhanced readiness, and deliberate modernization, supported by areas of emphasis, namely reformed governance, targeted communication, and innovative partnerships. The Blueprint for excellence remains the foundation of the South Carolina Military Department’s strategic posture today. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)

    Location: WEST COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, South Carolina National Guard Honors Retired Major General R. Van McCarty [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Duran Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

