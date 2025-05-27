South Carolina National Guard Honors Retired Major General R. Van McCarty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty receives an honorable discharge from the South Carolina Army National Guard during a retirement ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. As the 29th adjutant general for South Carolina, McCarty led the development of Blueprint for Excellence, the South Carolina National Guard’s first strategic plan since 2017. The plan revolved around three organizational priorities, optimized workforce, enhanced readiness, and deliberate modernization, supported by areas of emphasis, namely reformed governance, targeted communication, and innovative partnerships. The Blueprint for excellence remains the foundation of the South Carolina Military Department’s strategic posture today. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones)