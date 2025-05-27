South Carolina National Guard Honors Retired Major General R. Van McCarty

Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster presents retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Duran Jones | South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster presents retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty the Order of the Palmetto award during a retirement ceremony held at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, West Columbia, South Carolina, May 31, 2025. As the 29th adjutant general for South Carolina, McCarty led the development of Blueprint for Excellence, the South Carolina National Guard’s first strategic plan since 2017. The plan revolved around three organizational priorities, optimized workforce, enhanced readiness, and deliberate modernization, supported by areas of emphasis, namely reformed governance, targeted communication, and innovative partnerships. The Blueprint for excellence remains the foundation of the South Carolina Military Department’s strategic posture today. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Duran Jones) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty has retired after 42 years of dedicated service to the South Carolina National Guard, the state of South Carolina, and the nation, marking the culmination of a distinguished career of leadership and unwavering commitment. The formal retirement ceremony was held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Lexington District 2 Performing Arts Center, in West Columbia.



Throughout his career, Maj. Gen. McCarty was the epitome of the Army values. Consistently demonstrating a mission before self-attitude which allowed him to lead the South Carolina National Guard through periods of significant change and challenge. As the state’s 29th Adjutant General, McCarty adopted a people-first leadership approach that centered on the wellbeing of service members and their families. He was a dedicated supporter of Gold Star Mothers and Survivor Programs, ensuring that the sacrifices of fallen service members were never forgotten.



"Major General Van McCarty represents the very best of South Carolina's military community. He has provided a steady hand during times of crisis and has proven to be the right man, at the right time, to lead our National Guard," said Governor Henry McMaster. "His commitment to our service members, their families, and the people of South Carolina has left a lasting legacy. I and all of South Carolina are grateful for his service."



A strong advocate for mental health and service member resilience, Maj. Gen. McCarty championed programs such as the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program (SAPR) underscoring his commitment to risk reduction and suicide prevention across the force.



McCarty led the South Carolina National Guard through numerous state and national emergencies, including responses to Hurricane Dorian in 2019, COVID-19, civil unrest, and multiple severe weather events, providing critical support to communities across the state. Most recently, the South Carolina National Guard responded to Hurricane Debby in 2024, Hurricane Helene in 2024, the Covington Drive Fire in 2025, and the Table Rock Complex Fire in 2025.



"Throughout Major General McCarty's 42 years of service, he has stood as a steadfast leader during some of our state's most trying times, from natural disasters to national emergencies," said Lt. Governor Pamela S. Evette. "He has dedicated his life to serving his country, his state, and his people. He has earned the admiration of his colleagues, the gratitude of his fellow citizens, and the respect of all who have served with him."



He oversaw South Carolina National Guard’s contributions to national security, including several deployments of personnel to the Southwest Border. Additionally, South Carolina National Guard units served globally in support of missions in South Korea, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Germany, Poland, Djibouti, and Colombia, and other nations.



Under his leadership, the South Carolina Air National Guard was on watch with homeland defense, maintaining continuous support of the Aerospace Control Alert Mission through the 169th Fighter Wing, which defended East Coast airspace in partnership with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).



The South Carolina National Guard fostered and strengthened its international partnership with Colombia through numerous State Partnership Program (SPP) engagements.



His strategic leadership also resulted in the release of the South Carolina National Guard's first strategic plan since 2017, the "Blueprint for Excellence" which outlined priorities for an Optimized Workforce, Enhanced Readiness, and Deliberate Modernization.



Maj. Gen. McCarty recognized the importance of preserving the heritage of the South Carolina National Guard and made ongoing efforts to improve and enhance the South Carolina Military Department Museum. Through his efforts, the South Carolina Military Department Museum was called "One of the premiere military museums in the southeast" by Experience Columbia, SC, an influential online tourism resource. It was also listed as #8 of 181 things to do around Columbia by Tripadvisor.



The retirement ceremony honored both Maj. Gen. McCarty and Mrs. McCarty for their unwavering service and dedication to South Carolina and nation.



"I close with a simple thank you for allowing me to share with you some of my most cherished memories, and as I hang up my uniform for the last time, I walk away with no regrets. Only smiles, many memories, many friends, and trust that I gave it my all. My faith, family, and friends will remain with me in the journey that is still ahead." said Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty.