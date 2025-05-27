Secretary of Defense Visits Sembawang Naval Installation, May 30, 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (May 30, 2025) Yeoman 2nd Class Ayana Blake, center, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73, shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth after physical fitness training aboard the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), May 30, 2025. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)