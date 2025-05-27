Secretary of Defense Visits Sembawang Naval Installation, May 30, 2025

SINGAPORE (May 30, 2025) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, left, addresses service members aboard the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 30, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)
