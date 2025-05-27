Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of Defense Visits Sembawang Naval Installation, May 30, 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    SINGAPORE

    05.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (May 30, 2025) Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, center, participates in physical fitness training with service members aboard the foc’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installation, May 30, 2025. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

    #Singapore
    #USN
    #C7F
    #CTF-73
    #DDG105
    #SecretaryofDefense

