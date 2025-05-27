QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott Richards, left, the executive officer of the amphibious landing dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), informs U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, on well deck operations on Harpers Ferry during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. Harpers Ferry is underway in support of the exercise. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)