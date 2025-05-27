Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.28.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Scott Richards, right, the executive officer of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), greets U.S. Marine Corps Col. Robb McDonald, left, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. Harpers Ferry is underway in support of the exercise. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 22:37
    Photo ID: 9074798
    VIRIN: 250528-M-AS577-3017
    Resolution: 7857x5241
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry
    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry
    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry
    QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49)
    Amphibious
    Blue Green Team
    QUART

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download