QUART: 15th MEU CO visits Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Frederick Monday, left, the commanding officer of 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, informs Col. Robb McDonald, center, the commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and U.S. Navy Capt. Henry Kim, commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, on amphibious combat vehicle operations aboard the amphibious landing dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 28, 2025. Harpers Ferry is underway in support of the exercise. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)